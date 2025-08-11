Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.94 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $269.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.25 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

