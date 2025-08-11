Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,982 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,340,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $313.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The company has a market cap of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

