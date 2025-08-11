IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $34.17 on Friday. IAC has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,056,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in IAC by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after buying an additional 920,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 875,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 708,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

