Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post earnings of ($2.57) per share and revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.62). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.39.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

