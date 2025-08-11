Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,349.92. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.84 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 725.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

