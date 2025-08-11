HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of HubSpot worth $74,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $449.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,952.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.25 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

