HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in HSBC were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HSBC by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,815,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HSBC by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

