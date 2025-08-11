Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 3rd

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Home BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home BancShares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home BancShares has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Home BancShares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.