Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Hess worth $445,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hess
Hess Trading Up 7.6%
Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Monday. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22.
Hess Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hess
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.