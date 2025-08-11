Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Hess worth $445,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Monday. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

