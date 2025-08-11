Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Herbalife Stock Up 3.2%

Herbalife stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Herbalife’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 166,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,284.75. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $514,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

