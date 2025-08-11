Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,235 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,551 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,482,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.