Healthcare Stocks To Research – August 8th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Tempus AI, Salesforce, Oracle, ServiceNow, and Hims & Hers Health are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the medical and health services industry, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, clinics and health insurers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the sector’s growth drivers—such as aging populations, medical innovation and rising health care demand. Like any stocks, their prices fluctuate based on factors such as regulatory decisions, clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $200.44. 24,434,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828,199. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.00. 5,460,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,070,221. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.71.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 22,421,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,434,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,584,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.10. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,340. The stock has a market cap of $697.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $863.54. 998,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,019. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $985.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 15,062,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,300,070. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

