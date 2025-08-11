Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3%

Corteva stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

