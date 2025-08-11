Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cognex by 51.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 7.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

