Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $234,000 in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cemex by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts:

Cemex Stock Up 0.7%

CX opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cemex

Cemex Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.