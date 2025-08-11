Headlands Technologies LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.51. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 79.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

