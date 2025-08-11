Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,325 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,808.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

