Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 105 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.