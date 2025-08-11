Head to Head Review: Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) vs. Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Highway and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $4.32, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Highway.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highway and Ardagh Metal Packaging”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 0.94 $110,000.00 $0.02 79.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging $5.23 billion 0.43 -$3.00 million ($0.03) -126.00

Highway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardagh Metal Packaging. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Highway pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 1.43% 1.63% 1.01% Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.13% -76.86% 2.70%

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats Highway on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

