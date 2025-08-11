Head-To-Head Contrast: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) vs. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and The9″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $3.37 billion 0.11 -$23.54 million ($0.02) -215.75 The9 $15.31 million 6.98 -$10.06 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

Zhihu has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -0.52% -0.41% -0.30% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zhihu and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than The9.

Summary

The9 beats Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

