Head-To-Head Contrast: OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) vs. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media 5.99% 18.07% 2.08% Alexandria Real Estate Equities -0.33% -0.05% -0.03%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. OUTFRONT Media pays out 206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out -4,061.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Alexandria Real Estate Equities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.83 billion 1.53 $258.20 million $0.58 28.93 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $3.12 billion 4.12 $322.95 million ($0.13) -570.78

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than OUTFRONT Media. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OUTFRONT Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OUTFRONT Media and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 9 2 0 2.18

OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $97.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Summary

OUTFRONT Media beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and other segments. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

