Head-To-Head Comparison: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Canadian Natural Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $43.85 billion 1.45 $4.46 billion $2.82 10.75

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.49%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources 19.00% 19.67% 9.59%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.