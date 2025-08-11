Head-To-Head Analysis: First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) versus Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and Chester Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation Indiana $307.51 million 2.05 $47.28 million $5.23 10.19 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

First Financial Corporation Indiana has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Corporation Indiana and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Financial Corporation Indiana presently has a consensus target price of $57.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given First Financial Corporation Indiana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Corporation Indiana is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation Indiana 18.44% 11.02% 1.12% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Corporation Indiana pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Corporation Indiana has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats Chester Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

