Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 0.4%
Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.
About Hang Seng Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.