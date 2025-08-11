Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 0.4%

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Read More

Dividend History for Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

