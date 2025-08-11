Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $421.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.33 and a 1-year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

