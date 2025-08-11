Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $421.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.33 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.57.

Read Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.