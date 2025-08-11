Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.
GPRE stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $483.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 62.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 58,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 559,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 229,353 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
