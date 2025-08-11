Gold Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is exploring for, mining, or processing gold. Their share prices tend to move in relation to the spot price of gold—often with added volatility due to operational costs, geopolitical risks, and company-specific factors. Investors use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to gold’s price movements without holding the physical metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $114.63. 41,800,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,111,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 9,229,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864,419. The company has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 9,068,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.06. 1,373,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.47.

