GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $133.38 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.73 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $169,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,257 shares of company stock worth $5,827,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

