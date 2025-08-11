General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $313.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.