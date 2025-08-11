Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Gartner by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 676,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,881,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IT opened at $229.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $227.14 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

