FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lowered by Desjardins

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.90.

TSE LUN opened at C$15.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.68.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,690,000.00. Also, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,934.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

