Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM) Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 7.87% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Price Performance

Shares of AUGM opened at $33.24 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – August (AUGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in August AUGM was launched on Aug 16, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.