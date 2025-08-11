Freightos (CRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Freightos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Freightos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRGO opened at $3.10 on Monday. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos Limited ( NASDAQ:CRGO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Freightos at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

