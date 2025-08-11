Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,000. The trade was a 51.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

