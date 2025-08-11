Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $593.99 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.26.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.77, for a total transaction of $3,049,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,466.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,376. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

