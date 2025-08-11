Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

