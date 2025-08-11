Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after buying an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,480,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,726,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,658,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,176,000 after buying an additional 1,247,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

