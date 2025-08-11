Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,320.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 952,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,216,000 after buying an additional 159,565 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

