Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 128,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,752 shares of company stock worth $6,610,023. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

