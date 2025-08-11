Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $301.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.33 and a 12 month high of $355.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.51 and a 200 day moving average of $256.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,807 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,630. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

