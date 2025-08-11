Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 752.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 164,675.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FOX by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,641,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,914,000 after acquiring an additional 756,116 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 668,553 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

