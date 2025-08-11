Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nucor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0%

Nucor stock opened at $139.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

