Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

