Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $374.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $395.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

