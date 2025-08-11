Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.50 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

