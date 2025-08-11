Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $53,700,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $80.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

