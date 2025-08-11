Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730,925 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,098,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 202,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

