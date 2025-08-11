Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLOC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Flowco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Flowco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Flowco from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of FLOC opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Flowco has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $193.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. Research analysts predict that Flowco will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Flowco by 38.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Flowco during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

