FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $138,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

